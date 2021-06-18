Media Face for IHIT, Sgt Frank Jang – Moving On To New Post

Surrey – After serving as the public face of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) for the past four years, Sergeant Frank Jang is moving to a new role within the BC RCMP’s Divisional Criminal Operations Branch in an administrative advisory capacity.

IHIT Sgt. David Lee, who has performed media duties in the past and may be a familiar face to the public, will be handling media for IHIT in the immediate future.