Hope District Council To Vote on Train Station Heritage Status – May 25 (VIDEO)

Hope – In what seems to be the never ending drama over the fate of the Hope Train Station, there was a public on line debate with Hope District Council on Monday May 10.

This was only a public hearing and not a final vote on the heritage status and NOT anything else involving demolition. There is a 120 day stay on that process as was ordered by the BC Ombudsperson.

April Webster with the Hope Station House Society – Public Information Page hinted to FVN that some additional good news for those trying to save the station, may be forthcoming.

Again the public hearing was to air comments on both sides and was only first and second reading to remove that status.

The sword of Damocles that hangs over anything that is decided is money. If in fact, the station is saved, certainly the District does not have the financial resources to move it to a new site let along acquire a new site. The GoFundMe page set up for the project is no where near what an estimated cost of a move and relocation would be.

On Tuesday May 25, Hope Council is expected to vote on a third reading. You can read the upcoming agenda here:

https://hope.ca/…/2021-05-25_regular_council_agenda…

From the May 10 minutes: The Mayor (peter Robb) stated that the purpose of the Public Hearing is to hear the views of the public in order to assist Council in determining whether to repeal Heritage Designation Bylaw No. 633, 1982 and noting that Council has given first and second readings to the District of Hope Heritage Designation Repeal Bylaw No. 1502, 2021.

ALSO on May 25, a bylaw about District rating and responsibilities for sidewalks, including ratings for damage and repair priorities will also be reviewed.

More background on this story can be found here.

You can watch the debate here