City of Abbotsford Committee as a Whole – Historic Downtown Improvements and Cost

Abbotsford (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – City of Abbotsford’s Committee as a Whole spotlighted what they need and the cost thereof for improvements to the Historic section of Downtown Abbotsford. The purpose of the May 17 meeting was to present an overview of the Streetscape Standards and Guidelines document created for the renewal of the public realm within the Historic Downtown.

Street Lighting Implementation is the referred Option (Retrofit would be $315,000 as opposed to going new which is a cost of $1.3M)

■Phase-out within timelines (compared to the alternative option being largely deferred to development)

■Retrofit program (approx. 5 years for existing streetlights contingent on budgeting levels)

■Realized energy savings (LED)

The committee also looked as streetscaping, trees, planting, seating and furnishing.