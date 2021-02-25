CEBL, FV Bandits Announce Shortened 2021 Schedule

Fraser Valley – The CEBL unveiled its 2021 regular season schedule Thursday, a 14-game slate reduced from the standard 20 games per team and pushed back from a mid-May start to June 5 to accommodate the possibility of fans being able to attend games in person this summer in the league’s seven cities. The league cannot push its season beyond a late-August playoff finish because most of its players must report to their international pro teams by September.

The season kicks off with the Fraser Valley Bandits hosting Edmonton on Saturday June 2 and the game will be on CBC.

BANDITS BACK ☔️🦊: We are returning to the Valley this summer for our 2021 @CEBLeague season.



Oh, and did we mention? Game 1 is on national @CBC TV vs. EDM. Dig in. '21 'bout to be big.



🗓️: https://t.co/Zy2Ph5afLV

🗞️: https://t.co/9KQ8GrkNpm#YearOfTheBandit x #OurGame pic.twitter.com/300zPcI4FA — Fraser Valley Bandits (@FV_Bandits) February 25, 2021

All season tickets and flex packs that have been purchased for 2021 in each market are automatically being moved forward into 2022 and applied toward next season’s ticket packages. If fans will be allowed into arenas, those ticketholders may choose to draw tickets from their 2022 package to use for any games they wish to attend in 2021. There will be no obligation to use any tickets in 2021. All unused tickets will remain on account and applied toward the same ticket packages in 2022.

Fans who had purchased tickets for the 2020 season and left their tickets on account for 2021 received retention benefits that included a 20 percent credit toward additional tickets and a 25 percent discount on team merchandise. Those benefits will be extended to all ticketholders through August of 2022.

Schedule is here — https://cebl.us16.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f9bf64261b3abc2b6123b681f&id=aed5791397&e=18bd29d44f