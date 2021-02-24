Chiefs Acquire RIT (Rochester)Commit Tanner Andrew from Winkler

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the acquisition of forward Tanner Andrew from the Winkler Flyers of the MJHL.

Andrew, an RIT (Rochester, New York) commit, comes to the Chiefs in the midst of his fourth year playing junior hockey. He previously suited up for his hometown of Virden, as well as the Winkler Flyers. This season with the Flyers, he registered 4 goals, 4 assists in 8 games played.

“First off, we want to thank the Winkler Flyers GM Jeff Jeanson, as well as Head Coach Kelvin Cech for their classy approach to finding Tanner a new home following the news of their league ending their season due to COVID-19.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

“They made it clear that we were getting a high character individual with a skill set to match. We are really happy to add Tanner to our group, his speed and IQ will be a great fit for our offence.”