PHO Decision Means PJHL/Jets Season Remains on Hold

Chilliwack/Burnaby/Port Moody – Due to the announcement of the extension of the public health order restrictions by the Provincial Health Office (PHO), the PJHL will again delay the continuation of the 2020-21 season.

The expansion Chilliwack Jets have (ironically) not played a meaningful game.

Commissioner Trevor Alto: We have various scenarios in place for a safe Return to Play, however, all scenarios do require restrictions to be lifted by the PHO. The PJHL is in full support of the PHO and all collaborating partners involved in helping with our Return to Play. We will continue to plan to provide our players with a competitive game play environment once restrictions are lifted. I thank all our players and teams for their patience and support of each other during this process.

The PJHL will provide further information on Return to Play plans once there is a better idea of when restrictions may realistically be lifted. For now, teams will remain participating in Phase 2 participation protocols, as per ViaSport Return to Play guidelines.