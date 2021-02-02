Split Decision on Groundhog Day – Depending on Which Rodent You Trust

Punxsutawney, Penn & Wiarton, Ontario (MSN/TorStar/Huff Post Can)- Break out the Mill Murray movie on Groundhog Day.

The weather prediction all depends on which rodent you trust.

Yes there are now a plethora of them but we always go to the standby’s.

Tradition rules.

In the States, there will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties….during a blizzard…and did do virtually.

Wiarton Willie in Canada said:

Whoa! No shadow to be seen through this storm! Can’t wait for early spring! Do storm showers bring spring flowers? #EarlySpring #StormDay #GroundhogDay2021 pic.twitter.com/sO5gqEZl6V — Shubenacadie Sam (@ShubenacadieSam) February 2, 2021

According to folklore, if a groundhog doesn’t see his shadow on Groundhog Day, spring-like weather will soon arrive. However, if he spots his shadow, winter will drag on.