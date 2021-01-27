Sardis Secondary Football Field To Be Named After Rick Klassen

Sardis – Former BC Lions and Sardis Falcons football great Rick Klassen, will be immortalized at his high school home turf.

Klassen’s name will grace the field. In a unanimous vote (David Swankey abstained) Chilliwack School Board Trustees had no problems with the re-name.

The vote came at the regular Tuesday Board meeting.

Trustee Jared Mumford spearheaded the push and Mayor Ken Popove sent a letter of recommendation.

The name change takes effect in the fall.

From Wikipedia:

Richard Danny “Rick” Klassen died of cancer in 2016. He was a defensive lineman who played in the Canadian Football League for the BC Lions from 1981–1987, 1989–1990 and Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1988.

In 2003, Klassen was voted a member of the B.C. Lions All-Time Dream Team, at defensive tackle, as part of the team’s 50th season anniversary celebration. On July 19, 2007, he was inducted onto B.C. Lions Wall of Fame at BC Place Stadium as a part of the 1985 Grey Cup championship team.