Victoria – Elections BC estimates that at least 52.4% of registered voters voted in the 2020 Provincial General Election.

670,324 voters voted in their electoral district during the advance voting period, and 546,877 voters voted on Election Day at their assigned voting place.

An estimated 85,000 certification envelopes containing absentee ballots will be considered for final count. These ballots were cast at absentee voting opportunities during advance voting, on Election Day, and throughout the campaign period (at voting opportunities such as voting at a district electoral office or a special voting opportunity).

As of October 24, Elections BC had received approximately 525,000 mail-in ballots, though this figure does not include mail-in ballots returned by voters in person to voting places or district electoral offices before the deadline of 8 p.m. Pacific time on October 24. The preliminary estimate of voter turnout will likely increase when mail-in ballots dropped off in person are accounted for. Elections BC will update its estimate of the number of mail-in ballots when a more accurate count is available.

As of September 26, there were 3,485,858 registered voters in B.C.

In the 2017 Provincial General Election, 61.18% of registered voters voted, and there were 1,986,374 valid votes. The number of valid votes in 2020 could be comparable, at around 1.8 million. However, the number of registered voters has increased since 2017, resulting in a lower percentage of registered voters voting. In the 2017 provincial election, there were 3,246,647 registered voters in B.C.

Elections BC will publish an updated figure for voter turnout once more accurate figures are available.