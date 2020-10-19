Chiefs Acquire Rizzo from the Coquitlam Express

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have acquired BCHL veteran and Carolina Hurricanes NHL draft pick Massimo Rizzo from the Coquitlam Express in exchange for Arlo Merritt and future considerations.

In moving Merritt, the Chiefs coaching and management staff acknowledge how tough of a decision this was. “Arlo Merritt is a fantastic person first and foremost. He was well-liked in our dressing room, and the quality of his play speaks for itself.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney before adding, “This move will allow Arlo to continue his progression as an elite top-six Forward at the BCHL level prior to heading to the NCAA. We wish Arlo and his family nothing but the best, and know he will become an integral part of his new team right away.”

Chiefs Associate Coach and Assistant GM Brad Rihela echoed Maloney’s comments. “Arlo will certainly be missed. As a coach, he checks all the boxes. This is definitely a bittersweet day for our organization and I know Arlo will continue to succeed, he has a very bright future ahead of him.”

Last season, Rizzo totaled 19 goals and 25 assists in 42 games in Coquitlam. He is well known in hockey circles for his elite IQ and skill level and will be a welcome addition to the Chiefs forward group. Along with being an NHL draft pick, Rizzo brings valuable leadership experience to the team having previously captained the Penticton Vees, and last season having captained the Canada West squad at the World Junior A Challenge.