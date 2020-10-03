Rumour to Real – Jason Lum Running As Independent in Chilliwack-Kent Against Laurie Throness

Chilliwack/Yarrow – It started with a Thursday night Facebook tease and now it’s official.

Chilliwack City Councilor and FVRD Chair, and the pride of Yarrow, Jason Lum threw his hat into the ring.

Running as an independent in the Octover 24th Provincial Election in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent, Lum won’t have access to the monies that the major parties have.

He will try to unseat long time incumbent Liberal MLA Laurie Throness.

Lum’s mission statement from his website:

This is Jason. He is running to be your new MLA in Chilliwack-Kent. He doesn’t have a big political party backing him, he’s running as an Independent. And we think that’s okay. We would like you to get to know him.

Jason Lum is a three-term City Councillor in the City of Chilliwack. He has spent over nine years working hard on issues important to the region. Jason has represented both the City of Chilliwack, and the broader Chilliwack-Kent region as a four-term Board Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District, the President of the Lower Mainland Local Government Association and Director on the Board of the Union of BC Municipalities. Prior to his time on Council Jason served as President of the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, and Vice Chair of the Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation. Jason believes in the power of grassroots advocacy and has spent his entire political career working to make positive changes for folks here in Chilliwack-Kent. Over the next three weeks, Jason will offer an alternative to status quo party politics, and instead present a vision that focuses the attention right here on you – the constituents of Chilliwack-Kent. We hope you will sign up, and follow along on our social media channels (and invite your friends and family to as well) where we will be posting our campaign updates and platform policy ideas. Thank you for your interest in Jason’s positive vision for Chilliwack-Kent. See you on the Campaign Trail!