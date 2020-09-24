TV Movie “On Hold For Love” Filming This Week in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge – The TV production of “On Hold For Love” will be filming scenes in the empty storefront (formerly Sticky’s Candy), as well as exterior scenes along 224 St. and in Memorial Peace Park, Maple Ridge between September 25 and 29 (excluding weekends). This is a very small production and the impact will be minimal.

See Notification Letter for further details.

“On Hold For Love” is a romance TV movie filming interior and exterior dialogue-based scenes.

CMW Summer Production INC. is based out of Kelowna.

Filming will take place inside and outside the Memorial Peace Park and 11979 224th Street. All filming will be done during the hours of (6:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Sept 25th) —- (7:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Sept 28th) and (6:00 PM to 6:00AM on Sep 29th). Our crew is a small Canadian team with 4 trucks and 2 trailers. There will be no noise when filming as we will be filming a dialog- based scenes, and we will be leaving the neighbourhood as quietly as possible.