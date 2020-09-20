New BC Mental Health in Schools Strategy

Victoria – The mental health and well-being of B.C. students and staff are at the heart of a new Mental Health in Schools (MHiS) Strategy aimed at finding new and improved ways to support students who need help.

For more information on the Province’s enhanced mental health programs to support a safe return to school: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020MMHA0049-001632

To learn more about the Province’ s A Pathway to Hope initiative: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BCMentalHealthRoadmap_2019.pdf

“Students deserve our support and compassion when they experience mental health challenges, and our schools play a crucial role in helping them,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “That’s why our government has made profound investments in school-based student mental health programs and why the new Mental Health in Schools Strategy is so important — so we can ensure kids can access support when they need it and feel safe and connected at school.”

Building on the ERASE and A Pathway to Hope initiatives, the new Mental Health in Schools Strategy embeds positive mental health and wellness programs and services for students in all aspects of the education system. This includes culture, leadership, curriculum and learning environments. The MHiS Strategy is the result of extensive research and collaboration between education and community partners.