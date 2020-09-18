Fraser Health Launches COVID-19 School Exposures Webpage

Fraser Health – With more than 40 per cent of school-aged children living in the Fraser Health region, Fraser Health has created an online resource that will provide timely and accurate information to parents, teachers, and students about COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools in the region as they occur.

“Across British Columbia, teachers and students have returned to the classroom and I think everyone can recognize the daily challenges they face as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Easily accessible public resources can provide comfort to concerned teachers and families, and provide the public consistent information that reinforces confidence in the work we continue to do to ensure everyone remains safe and in good health,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposures webpage provides parents, teachers, and students with transparent information about COVID-19 exposures in a school environment, the process of contact tracing, and the steps that are taken to inform parents and staff should a positive case be reported in a school.