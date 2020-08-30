AbbyPD Investigating Saturday Night Drive By Shooting on Mayfair Avenue

Abbotsford – Late Saturday Night (@9:55PM) , Abbotsford Police were called to the 33800 block of Mayfair Avenue for a report of a shots fired.



Upon arrival, officers spoke to the 22-year-old victim, who advised that he and his girlfriend were in their vehicle in the driveway, when the occupants of a dark pick-up fired a gun towards him, hitting their vehicle in the driveway and the residence. The occupants of the suspect vehicle fled the area.

Fortunately, no one was injured.



Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, while the motive is not known at this time, police do not believe this was a random attack.



Abbotsford Police Patrol officers, Forensic Identification Unit officers and Major Crime Detectives continue their investigation this morning, collecting evidence and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.



Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.