Ninth Annual Chilliwack Chiefs Golf Tournament – September 10

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are dropping the gloves and picking up the clubs for their ninth annual golf tournament brought to you by the Jolly Miller Pub.

Join the duffers, September 10th, for a day of golf, food, and prizes in a socially distanced setting in support of the Chilliwack Chiefs Education Fund. Providing scholarships and academic assistance to young hockey players.

Tee times start at 9:03 and run consecutively every 9 minutes in order to remain socially distant. The last tee time will be 1:03. There will be no meal, but you will have the opportunity to sample some delicious snacks during your round, thanks to Li’l Joe’s Corner Kick Concessions and Hofstede’s. Trophies and prizes will be presented virtually and delivered to the winner.

Register as an individual or foursome today. Space is limited and tee times will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sponsorship is also now available. Email sara@chilliwackchiefs.net today for more information.