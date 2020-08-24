Chilliwack Jets First Golf Tournament A Success

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets had a very successful first annual Golf tournament at Chilliwack Golf Club. Even though it rained everybody had a great time. The event wouldn’t have been possible without sponsors so thank you for the support.
Earlier this summer, the Chilliwack Jets named Dylan Devers as their first captain for their inaugural season. Last year Dylan held an A for the Nanaimo Buccaneers. The Jets expect to start their first season this fall at the Sardis Sports Complex area.
Billets are also required for players.
