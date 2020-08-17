Applications Open For BC $2M Arts Infrastructure Program

Victoria/Fraser Valley – To help improve spaces for artists and cultural activities, organizations can get support through the new $2-million Arts Infrastructure Program.

Applications will be open from Monday, Aug. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.



“Arts and culture venues are crucial for a thriving sector, but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them deeply,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Supporting dedicated arts and culture spaces is a priority for our government, and this investment will help make sure people can access art and culture throughout B.C.”



The BC Arts Council will administer the program. Arts and cultural organizations, including Indigenous groups, will be eligible for up to $75,000 to improve arts and culture spaces or $40,000 to buy special equipment to support art programming.



“Arts and culture groups operate vital spaces in our communities and they need support to upgrade their facilities,” said Susan Jackson, chair, BC Arts Council. “I am delighted that arts and cultural groups from around the province, including those from equity-seeking, regional and Indigenous communities, will have the opportunity to enhance their existing spaces – whether that’s building new spaces for sharing traditional knowledge, expanding exhibition areas or acquiring equipment to share work digitally.”

This investment in the new program will help the arts and culture sector enhance existing spaces. It will also support economic activity and social vitality in communities throughout British Columbia. The Arts Infrastructure Program is part of the BC Arts Council’s record-level funding.

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission –

“One thing I heard in my conversations with the creative sector this spring was how important arts and culture spaces are to the health and vitality of communities. This program is a great opportunity for organizations to improve those spaces. I know these grants will make a big impact in our communities.”

Paul Larocque, president and CEO, Arts Umbrella –

“This is such welcome news for arts education organizations like ours. Programs like this will make the necessary facility upgrades to accommodate health and safety guidelines and online learning possible – all to expand our mission to inspire creativity in young people and provide arts education where it’s needed most.”

FYI:

Apply for a grant through the Arts Infrastructure Program: https://www.bcartscouncil.ca/program/arts-infrastructure-program/