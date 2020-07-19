National Drowning Prevention Week July 19 – 25

Fraser Valley – We are now into the heat of summer . Even with COVID restrictions, we have had drownings in the river systems, complicated by the annul freshet.
We are heading for Harrison, Chilliwack or Cultus Lake.
Be Safe.
Water Smart® Tips
Water safety—knowledge that could prove to be as basic to your survival as breathing…
- Choose it and Use it! Always wear a lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD)!
Don’t just have it in the boat. Pick one and wear it.
- Think about it. Boat sober and ride sober.
Don’t drink and drive your boat or snowmobile.
- Get carded. Get the Pleasure Craft Operator Card.
The Lifesaving Society’s Boat Operator Accredited Training (BOAT)™ course is available at participating recreation departments and other aquatic facilities. Take the course to help you know the boating “rules of the road,” how to respond in a boating emergency and how to operate pleasure craft safely.
- Know before you go.
Check the weather forecast and complete a simple safety checklist.
- Drive powerboats, personal water craft and snowmobiles responsibly.
Look before you act, stay low, drive at moderate speeds, be aware of changing weather conditions, and drive with extreme caution and proper lights after dark.
- Closely supervise young children near water.
If you’re not “within arms’ reach” of them, you’ve gone too far.
- Always swim with a buddy.
And play and swim in areas supervised by a lifeguard.
- Don’t drive your snowmobile on thin ice, and wear a thermal protection buoyant suit.
- Protect your neck.
Go feet first, first time. Never dive into shallow water.
- Learn to swim and learn lifesaving skills.
Go further…take a Lifesaving Society program: the Canadian Swim Patrol, Bronze Medallion, Bronze Cross, National Lifeguard Service® (NLS) or other lifesaving program. Contact your local pool or aquatic facility for more information.
