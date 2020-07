Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets named Dylan Devers as their first captain for their inaugural season.

Last year Dylan held an A for the Nanaimo Buccaneers. The Jets expect to start their first season this fall at the Sardis Sports Complex area.

Jets are proud to announce Dylan Devers as our first captain of the Chilliwack Jets. Last year Dylan held an A for the Nanaimo Buccaneers. Dylan looks forward to leading his hometown team to a successful first season. pic.twitter.com/KB7HS0VRgk — Chilliwack Jets (@ChilliwackJets) July 18, 2020

Billets are also required for players.