Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network Funding Opportunities – Grant Applications End July 25

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN) has one funding opportunity available:

CERN will reimburse up to $250.00 (inclusive of taxes) to small businesses (less than $750,000 in Annual Sales and less than 15 employees) to support the measures taken by the business to ensure physical distancing, cleanliness or to provide PPE to guests or staff that is in alignment with the guidelines and advice of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC pertaining to COVID-19.

Applications must be received no later than 12:00 noon on July 25, 2020.

CERN reserves the right to approve, deny or reject expenses not included in the list above. CERN may consider exceptions if there are compelling reasons. For clarification on items not listed above, please contact Nicole Read at Community Futures South Fraser(Nicole.Read@southfraser.com). Applications will be independently evaluated and brought to a committee for approval. Limited program funds are available.