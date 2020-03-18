New Chilliwack Hospice Thrift Store Just Opened – COVID-19 Closed It

Posted By: Don Lehn March 18, 2020

Chilliwack – From City Councilor Sue Knott who is also Executive Director for the Chilliwack Hospice Society, comes the note that everyone saw coming.

The timing is awful, as the New Thrift Store off the Evans Road Roundabout just opened on March 9.

Chilliwack Hospice Society and our Thrifty Boutique will be closed until further notice. Maintaining the safety of those seeking our services is our utmost priority.

