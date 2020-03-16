District of Mission Cancels Public Council Meeting – Deciding Next Course of Action

Posted By: Don Lehn March 16, 2020

Mission – To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mission is cancelling its regular public Council meeting scheduled for March 16, 2020. Mayor Pam Alexis saying “We are taking this evolving COVID-19 situation seriously, and the health and safety of the public is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates/alternative meeting dates when they become available. ”

