All Abbotsford Recreation Centres and Non-Essential Facilities Closed – COVID-19

Abbotsford – Effective end-of-business Monday, the City is closing or limiting public access to all city recreation centres and civic-facilities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and focus on providing essential city services. Mastqui and Abbotsford Recreation Centre will be open for day camps only on Tuesday March 17, 2020 to assist parents with finding alternate child-care, but will be fully closed effective Wednesday March 18, 2020.

Today’s closures include:

· Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC) – Closing at 12 midnight Monday

· Matsqui Recreation Centre (MRC) – Closing at 10pm Monday

· Matsqui Centennial Auditorium – Closed immediately

· MSA Arena – Closed immediately

Memberships at ARC & MRC will be placed on-hold until the facilities re-open.

Anyone who has already paid for a City program at a closed facility location will receive a full refund.

All other City services and facilities not referenced above remain operational at this time, although service delivery may be adjusted as appropriate to support social distancing.

The City of Abbotsford continues to work with public health officials and stakeholders on the COVID-19 response. There is the potential for further service closures in the days to come as the City works to ensure the highest level of essential services.

All gatherings over 50 people are also cancelled or postponed until September 1, 2020 based on the directive from the Provincial Health Officer. Events taking place at the Abbotsford Centre have also been cancelled.

Residents are encouraged to follow @City_Abbotsford on Twitter to receive the latest updates on COVID-19.

Henry Braun : Mayor, City of Abbotsford

“In the interest of protecting our residents and working to flatten the curve of COVID-19 the City of Abbotsford is closing most civic facilities and non-essential programs. This is a time for our community to support one another by practicing social distancing as a way to care for our neighbors who are most at-risk. Safety and the wellbeing of our community is at the forefront of our decision-making.”