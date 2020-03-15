UFV Pausing Most Classes For One Week Beginning Monday March 16 – Switch To On Line Classes March 23, re: COVID-19

Fraser Valley – To proactively reduce the overall footprint on its campuses and increase social distancing, the University of the Fraser Valley, like other post-secondary institutions across B.C., will change how course material is delivered for the remainder of the winter semester.

In response to the COVID-19 situation, UFV is pausing most classes for one week beginning March 16 in preparation for a switch to remote learning starting March 23.

Beginning on Monday, March 16, with the exception of classes in the Trades programs and Health Studies, all classes, both face-to-face and online, will pause for one week to allow faculty to transition course content for delivery via remote learning and assessment.

Classes will then resume in a remote learning environment on Monday, March 23. More information is available on https://blogs.ufv.ca/urgent-news/ .

“UFV is balancing delivering quality education and programming with continuing to provide a healthy environment for our faculty, staff, and students — our number-one priority,” said UFV President Joanne MacLean. “UFV is very mindful of the Provincial Health Officer’s recommendations regarding preventive personal hygiene measures, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and travel recommendations.”

Actions to be taken include:

· Trades programs (within Applied and Technical Studies) and Health Studies programs (within the Faculty of Health Sciences) will continue in person with social-distancing measures in place for the time being.

· All face-to-face final exams are cancelled. Faculty members will determine the most appropriate assessment method for providing students with a final grade.

· University buildings and services remain open. Student support services, libraries, residences, computer labs, classrooms with computer labs, art studios, and the athletic centre will remain open.

· Faculty members will be providing further information to students over the coming week on information specific to their individual courses.

· Students currently participating in off-campus placements, internships, co-ops, and practicums may continue with the permission of their host organization and are required to adhere to all of their safety procedures and guidelines including the need for self-isolation after returning from international travel.

· Staff and administration will continue to work under normal UFV business hours. Employees who are sick are asked to stay home.

“As we have done many times in our past, UFV will adapt to this challenge and find unique and innovative ways to fulfill our mandate and continue educating. We will continue engaging learners and transforming lives,” said MacLean.