Early Spirit live on Saturday March 21 at Tractorgrease (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – After playing to a full house in December, Vancouver folk-rock band Early Spirit is coming back to Tractorgrease in Chilliwack on March 21.

Featuring Jay Knutson (Spirit of the West, Hart-Rouge, Connie Kaldor), Ben Kelly (Carmanah, Fish & Bird), Gabriel Dubreuil, and Will Chernoff, the band returns to BC after touring in the Yukon, northern British Columbia, and Manitoba.

At Tractorgrease, they will play several new songs for the first time as they shift from touring to recording.

Saturday March 21, Doors 6:00 Show 7:00

Tickets $20 on Eventbrite or call (604)-858-3814 to reserve by phone.