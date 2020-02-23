AED (Defibrillator) Now Installed in Cultus Lake Community Hall

Cultus Lake – The Cultus Lake Community Association, in advance of the spring and summer tourist season, announced that an An AED machine (defibrillator) has been purchased and placed in the Community Hall as of the beginning of February 2020.

Special thanks to the OAP group who pointed out that there was no AED in the Community Hall and CAO Bonny Bryant for facilitating its purchase and installation.



They are not difficult to use. Cardiac arrest survival increases with bystanders use of automated external defibrillator.



CLCA went on to say that they hope to never have to use it of course but just in case, then it’s available.

FYI, here’s a good article explaining how to use one here.