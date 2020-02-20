APD Release Pictures Of Suspect In Clearbrook Road Illegal Pot Store Robbery

Abbotsford – On Tuesday evening (8PM, February 18th ), a man wearing a mask entered an unlicensed cannabis dispensary in the 2400 block of Clearbrook Road. The man produced a firearm, demanded cash and marijuana, then fled the store.

Abbotsford Police Major Crime detectives were able to speak to a few witnesses who remained at the scene. However, several other customers in the store at the time of the robbery left prior to police arrival. Investigators are requesting that those people come forward to speak with police.

Immediately following the robbery, a near-collision occurred at the entrance/exit of the dispensary’s parking lot, and investigators would like to speak to the driver of the white Dodge vehicle pictured in the attached photo.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, was in the area at the time of this robbery, observed any other suspicious vehicles/persons, or has CCTV, dashcam video or other information about this investigation, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Photos Courtesy APD