Netflix Partner Martini Film Studios Building New 600,000-square-foot Studio Facility Over 25 Acres

Langley (With files from Western Investor) – It opened in an old furniture manufacturing warehouse, and things took off from there. That was in 2017.

Now it’s 2020!

Martini Film Studios (MFS) plans to build a 600,000-square-foot studio facility in Langley, one of the largest industrial projects in the region, according to Avison Young.

Original 2017 FVN story is here.

The facility would cover 25 acres, making it the largest film and television production centre in Canada when complete. Martini currently has a 150,000-square-foot Langley facility.

“We’ve enjoyed phenomenal support from our industry partners and the entertainment community since launching Martini Film Studios,” said Gemma Martini, founder and CEO of MFS, in a statement. MFS has a close partnership with Netflix; its existing facilities are currently being used for productions such as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Another Life.

Avison Young noted in its most recent industrial real estate report that Metro Vancouver is now ranked as the third-largest film production centre in North America.