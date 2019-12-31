It’s Polar Bear Dip Time In Hope – January 1!

Hope – Polar Bear Dip, Kawkawa Lake and New Years Day. It’s the tradition that separates the adults from the crazies.

The Hope Lions Club will cheering everyone on beach side with hot chocolate, popcorn, hotdogs and our 20ft long fire pit starting at noon.

Then at 1pm we will line the beach with all of the brave soles doing the swim along with their fierce Polar Bear leader Brian McKinney where he will do the official countdown.

We say that with love to Brian McKinney, Hope’s Rambo Ambassador.

Facebook page info is here.

From Brian:

You’ve always wanted to do this so make 2020 YOUR year to do it! Jan 1st @ 12:00 noon everyone will gather and 1:00 we’ll do the official countdown. The Hope Lions Club will have the fire goin’ along with coffee, popcorn & hot chocolate so bring some $$$$$. This is a very family friendly event so bring everyone. YOU DON”T HAVE TO JUMP IN as part of the fun is just being there to watch. (although it has been proven somewhere that doing this apparently has health benefits of some sort)It’s Polar Bear Dip time!!!! See you all Wednesday Jan, 1st.

Photos Courtesy Brian McKinney