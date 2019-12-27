Backcountry Avalanche Warning For Major Part of BC Including Valley East Of Chilliwack Remains In Effect

Revelstoke – Avalanche Canada, in partnership with Parks Canada and Alberta’s Kananaskis Country, is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational users of backcountry and front-country avalanche terrain, in effect immediately. The warning is widespread and applies to the following forecast regions:

Sea-to-Sky

South Rockies

South Coast Inland

Kananaskis Country

Purcells

Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks

Lizard Range-Flathead

Waterton Lakes National Park

At issue is a persistent weak layer within the snowpack of these regions. Although the nature of the layer differs across the ranges, the effect is the same. The storm that blew through Western Canada over the past few days dropped a significant amount of snow, which is now sitting precariously on that weak layer. During the storm, many avalanches on that weak layer ran to historic runouts.

Those heading to the mountains to snowshoe or explore the front country should also be aware that many popular summer trails are exposed to avalanche terrain. Plan ahead and research your route to make sure you are avoiding these areas, or hire a certified guide to lead your party.