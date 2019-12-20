IHIT Arrest Suspect In Two Killings Including Innocent By-Stander In Abbotsford

Abbotsford/Surrey – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has arrested Tyrel Hieu Nguyen Quesnelle for his alleged involvement in the murders of Jagvir Malhi and Randeep Kang.

On October 27, 2017, 27-year old Randeep Kang was shot and killed in the area of 11300 block of Alpen Place, Surrey, B.C. IHIT took conduct of the investigation in partnership with the Surrey RCMP.

On November 12, 2018, 19-year old Jagvir Malhi was shot and killed in the area of Ross Road and Simpson Road in Abbotsford, B.C. IHIT took conduct of the investigation in partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department.

After months of investigation, IHIT investigators linked both incidents and determined they were connected to the same individual. On December 20, 2019, with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and the Alberta RCMP, IHIT investigators arrested 21-year old Tyrel Hieu Nguyen Quesnelle for the murders of Jagvir Malhi and Randeep Kang. The BC Prosecution Service has approved first degree murder charges against Mr. Quesnelle.

The coordinated investigation of what initially started as separate investigations was made possible due to IHIT’s integration and partnerships with Abbotsford Police Department and the Surrey RCMP. IHIT investigators also gathered evidence on many fronts drawing on expertise from various specialized sections from the BC RCMP, such as the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.