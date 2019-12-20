chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn with Guest Anchor: Jordon Fernandez of Roteract: December 19, 2019 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn December 20, 2019

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 19, 2019.

HEADLINE NEWS:

-New funding 600 seat secondary school in Chilliwack is announced!

-Progress is being made on the new, state of the art gondola, previously announced for Chilliwack this past summer.

-Are rumours of our local MP vying for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, Scheer…nonsense?

And… – Courage gets recognized.

News Director: @Don Lehn Guest Anchor: Jordon Fernandez

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

