chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn with Guest Anchor: Jordon Fernandez of Roteract: December 19, 2019 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 19, 2019.
HEADLINE NEWS:
-New funding 600 seat secondary school in Chilliwack is announced!
-Progress is being made on the new, state of the art gondola, previously announced for Chilliwack this past summer.
-Are rumours of our local MP vying for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, Scheer…nonsense?
And… – Courage gets recognized.
News Director: @Don Lehn Guest Anchor: Jordon Fernandez
