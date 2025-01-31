2025 Chilliwack Jets Prospects Camp April 18 to 20

Chilliwack – From Chilliwack Jets is at Sardis sport Complex. – Are you ready to take the next step in your hockey journey?

The Jets Junior A Prospects Camp for the 2025/2026 season is the perfect opportunity for aspiring athletes born between 2005 and 2009 to showcase their skills and compete for a spot on our team. Taking place at the Sardis Sports Complex (Rink 3) in Chilliwack, this three-day event promises intense on-ice action, valuable feedback, and a chance to connect with fellow players and coaches.

The camp fee of $399 includes four inter-squad games, a custom camp jersey, an exciting camp BBQ on April 19, individual exit interviews, and an all-star game to cap off the weekend on Sunday afternoon.

Signup now! https://www.chilliwackjets.com/prospects-camp