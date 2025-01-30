Abbotsford Preparing for the Snowy Conditions with De-Icer

Abbotsford – From the City of Abbotsford:

The City of Abbotsford is proactively preparing by applying anti-icing treatments and closely monitoring conditions in case snow arrives.

How we’re ready for the snow:

With 918 km of roads to maintain, Abbotsford’s roads are sorted into three priority routes to ensure we clear the busiest and most critical routes first. Check our Snow & Ice webpage to see which streets get cleared first, and where your street falls.

We have 18 plows and sand trucks, 6 brine units, and other specialized equipment ready to be deployed. Private contractors are also available to assist in rural areas for faster clearing if needed.

We have over 10,000 tonnes of salt and sand, plus 124,000 litres of brine on hand to keep roads safe and drivable.

We use 6 weather cameras and 5 pavement sensors to help us monitor road conditions across the city.

How residents can be prepared:

Have your shovel ready, stock up on salt or eco-friendly de-icer and be ready to clear snow or ice from in front of your property.

Keep an emergency kit and supplies in your home, office, and car for unexpected situations.

Winterize outdoor taps and protect/insulate garage pipes to prevent water lines from freezing when temperatures drop. (Visit abbotsford.ca/weather/extreme-cold for more tips)

Ensure your vehicle is ready for winter driving: install winter tires, pack chains if needed for your route, and properly clear all snow from your windows, lights, mirrors, hood, and roof before driving.

Learn more about Abbotsford’s snow clearing program and how to prepare: abbotsford.ca/snowandice.