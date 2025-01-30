Skip to content

Abbotsford Preparing for the Snowy Conditions with De-Icer

Abbotsford – From the City of Abbotsford:

The City of Abbotsford is proactively preparing by applying anti-icing treatments and closely monitoring conditions in case snow arrives.

How we’re ready for the snow:
  • With 918 km of roads to maintain, Abbotsford’s roads are sorted into three priority routes to ensure we clear the busiest and most critical routes first. Check our Snow & Ice webpage to see which streets get cleared first, and where your street falls.
  • We have 18 plows and sand trucks, 6 brine units, and other specialized equipment ready to be deployed. Private contractors are also available to assist in rural areas for faster clearing if needed.
  • We have over 10,000 tonnes of salt and sand, plus 124,000 litres of brine on hand to keep roads safe and drivable.
  • We use 6 weather cameras and 5 pavement sensors to help us monitor road conditions across the city.
How residents can be prepared:

Learn more about Abbotsford’s snow clearing program and how to prepare: abbotsford.ca/snowandice.

