Chilliwack Chiefs Add Dru Mushumanski to Active Roster

Chilliwck – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the signing of 2006-born forward Dru Mushumanski. From Rossburn, Manitoba, Mushumanski is a 2006-born right shot forward who possesses great speed and skill and who will complement the Chiefs existing forward group well as they progress into the latter stages of the season. A player with significant junior experience after spending time with the Regina Pats (WHL), and the Waywayseecappo Wolverines (MJHL), Mushumanski will be depended on right away to inject speed and energy into the lineup.

Really happy to add Dru to our mix up front.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney “He has great speed and puck skills, plays the game the right way, and will fit in well with the culture we have established here.”

“I’m very excited to be joining the Chiefs for the last half of the season, I can’t wait to get started in Chilliwack.” Said Mushumanski