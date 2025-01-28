Vendors Wanted for the New, Local Thread Artisan Market

Chilliwack – The Local Thread Artisan Market is a new host in the Chilliwack area.

They’re hosting their first market Sunday March 2, 10am to 6pm at Evergreen Hall, 9291 Corbould Street.

Tables are only $30

They have a food truck and Kona Ice lined up to share the day.

Contact info: thelocalthreadartisanmarket@gmail.com 778. 651. 5806

From their Facebook page: They are looking for talented local artisans to join us in showcasing handmade, repurposed, and uniquely crafted goods. If you’re passionate about your craft and love connecting with the community, we’d love to hear from you! This is your chance to share your work, tell your story, and be part of a vibrant weekly event in the heart of Chilliwack. Spaces are limited, so don’t wait—contact us at thelocalthreadartisanmarket@gmail.com to request an application today and help us make this market an inspiring celebration of local talent and community spirit!