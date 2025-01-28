CN Reaches New Tentative Collective Agreement with IBEW

Montreal/Fraser Valley (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN announced that a new tentative four-year collective agreement has been reached with International Brotherhood of Electric Workers (IBEW). The union represents approximately 750 Signals and Communication employees at CN across Canada.

No details of the tentative agreement will be released publicly until the agreement is ratified. The current collective agreement with IBEW expired on December 31, 2024.

CN Rail runs south of the Fraser River from Hope, through Chilliwack, Abbotsford and onto Vancouver.