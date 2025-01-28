Skip to content

BC Wildfire Service First Nations Wildland Firefighter Bootcamp

Fraser Valley – Have you ever considered becoming a Wildland Firefighter? Applications are now open for the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) First Nations Wildland Firefighter Bootcamp!

Eligible candidates:
• Members of Stó:lō Nation, Nlaka’pamux Nation, the Southern St’át’imc Nations and Squamish Nation
• Between the age of 19 – 35
• Completed grade 12 or GED
• Prefer Class 5 or 7 driver’s license
• Prefer Occupational First Aid Level 1 (OFA 1) with Transportation Endorsement (TE). If you do not have an OFA1 + TE, please contact your community coordinator, a course can be set up.

FOR INFORMATION OR TO APPLY:
George.Campbell@gov.bc.ca
Subject Line: BCWS FNBC Application
Please include your resume as an email attachment.

If you would like to speak with Sumas First Nation staff about this opportunity, please email at communications@sumasfirstnation.com

