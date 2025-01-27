MLA Maahs Endorses Throness in Chilliwack School Board By-Election

Chilliwack – The by-election to fill the vacancy for the Chilliwack School Board Trustee position is March 1. Shayne Kooyman, Katie Bartel and Laurie Throness are in the running.

Chilliwack-North MLA Heath Maahs, a former school trustee herself, released a media statement on Monday: NOTE this is a personal endorsement and not reflecting the BC Conservative Party.

Laurie Throness understands the importance of leadership and community involvement.

As a former Chilliwack MLA, Laurie appreciates the work elected representatives do to support the community with good decision making and accountability. Laurie is interested in ensuring that all our students receive a solid education and that they are grounded with strong academic skills to better equip them for the future.

With his extensive education and experience, he will undoubtedly be a valued edition to the Board of Education. I know he will serve our community with grace and dedication.

Join me in supporting Laurie Throness for School Trustee in Chilliwack.

Heather Maahs