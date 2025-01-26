Chilliwack Visual Artists Present ‘Human/Nature’ February 5 – March 8 – Artist: Josh Henrie

Chilliwack – The CVAA and O’Connor Group Art Gallery present ‘Human/Nature’ Feb 5 – Mar 8 with artist: Josh Henrie.

From the artist: I have been creating art as long as I can remember. Over the years I have evolved with growing styles to make my own. I am on an exciting path of rebirth in my artwork, it Is filled with color, life and a positive message. Be it nature, wildlife, figurative art the message is clear, life is beautiful. No matter what shape, size, age or walk of life we are all beautiful. In wildlife we are in awe of how beautiful animals or birds are. Not judging shapes and sizes but respecting just how they are. This journey in my art is showing the similarities of this concept towards humans and birds. If we can love the differences of birds then why cant we do that in our own race. My art will show case the beauty of the human form from all backgrounds and embracing our differences to be displayed directly in front of the viewer to bring up conversation and understanding on how beautiful we can be if we only look, embrace and understand.

