Unity Christian High School Student Shane Kooyman – In the Race for Chilliwack Trustee By-Election

Chilliwack – There are three confirmed candidates for the by-election for Chilliwack School Board Trustee.

The deadline for filing the nomination papers came and went on January 24.

The three candidates for the March 1 by-election are Katie Bartel, Laurie Throness and an 18 year old Unity Christian High School Student with a baseball pedigree.

From his Instagram page: Shane Kooyman. I will be running for the school board trustee position at my local school district 33 in the upcoming by-election.

A little about me I am a baseball player playing on the Chilliwack Cougars College Prep team. I am also a student attending high school here in Chilliwack. My goal as a trustee will be to depoliticize our education system so that our students can focus on learning. I hope to provide a fresh prospective on these complex issues as a lifetime resident in order to help make sure that our community is providing the best possible services to our students.

Putting Students First

From his Facebook page: Candidate for SD-33, focused on bringing back reading, writing and arithmetic with impartiality.

From X – Uncommitted| Chilliwack Cougars College prep| Unity Christian 25| RHP/3B| 170lbs| 5’11″|

FVN and chillTV have reached out to Mr Kooyman for an interview.