CN Rail Signal Workers Give 72-Hour Strike Notice

Ottawa/Fraser Valley (With files from CBC/Canadian Press) – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has given Canadian National Railway a 72-hour strike notice.

This as of January 25.

The union represents about 750 employees at CN who work in signals and communications.

It says that barring a negotiated settlement, the union will be on strike as of the start of Tuesday, Jan. 28.

A statement from CN says it is aware of the notice and has a contingency plan in place.

The railway says it’s focused on keeping the supply chain moving.

The union says it’s backed by a 95 per cent strike mandate as it pushes for better work-life balance and higher pay.

CN Rail is the line through the south side of the Fraser River. From Hope to Chilliwack, Abbotsford and on to Vancouver.