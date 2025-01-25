Skip to content

Another Potential Federal Conservative Candidate Declares Bid – Langley/Abbotsford Farmer

Langley/Abbotsford – The Federal election will be sometime in 2025. When that is, is anyone’s guess. We have to wait until after the Federal Liberals choose a new leader to replace PM Justin Trudeau.

With the Conservatives, potential candidates are in the process of making their bids.

Sukhman Singh Gill is a local farmer and wants the CPC nomination for the riding of Abbotsfor-South Langley.

From his media statement: (I want) to focus on agriculture and farming, on public safety and stricter laws, on making homeownership more affordable, drug use in parks, and streamlining efforts to get foreign-trained doctors, nurses, and other skilled people recognized and working in Canada.

According to his Facebook page, he studies at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

There is no timetable for the decision on who will be the CPC nominee for Abbotsford-South Langley.

FVN and abby TV have reached out for an interview.

Conservative Party of Canada 2025 Sukhman Singh Gill

