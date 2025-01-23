Roots and Soul, Charlie A’Court at Harrison Memorial Hall – February 8 (VIDEO)

Harrison – Planted at the crossroads of roots and soul, Charlie A’Court possesses a mighty voice, fierce guitar work and contemporary songwriting that is loved by fans across Canada and beyond. His new album, “San Palarino” comes out October 4, and is an Americana-driven deep dive into growing older, emotional well-being, and the collective weight bearing down on humanity. Much of the album features co-writes with some of Canada’s top singer/songwriters including Matt Andersen, Terra Spencer, and Colin MacDonald (The Trews). The music is drawing directly from his influences like Martin Sexton, Melissa Etheridge, Hot House Flowers, and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit.

Facebook info is here – Charlie A’Court at Harrison Memorial Hall – February 8

Charlie has always been recognized for exploring his musical horizons. As a six-time ECMA winner and eight-time Nova Scotia Music Award winner, Charlie has earned awards for Blues, Pop, and R&B/Soul Recordings of the Year, and on multiple occasions been recognized as Entertainer of the Year. A’Court has also received multiple Maple Blues Award nominations including Male Vocalist and Songwriter of the Year.

Growing up in rural Nova Scotia, Canada, Charlie spent his youth learning to sing and play guitar, discovering singers like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke. “I remember being so moved and almost not old enough to know why” says A’Court. “There was something honest about the way they sang. They would sing with such conviction that simply commanded attention.” It wasn’t long before he discovered the blistering blues guitar playing of B.B. King, and Buddy Guy. “These guys would wail in a way where every note mattered. They sang without apology and played guitar like it was their last day” recalls A’Court.

Then there was Eric Clapton. “He really opened my mind as a musician. Through the 90s, Clapton’s music showed me that my music could balance between blues and adult contemporary songwriting.” The 90’s were a special time for young A’Court as he would soak up the influence from songwriters like Melissa Etheridge, Tracy Chapman, and Bruce Springsteen.

As a songwriter A’Court is sought after for his style of Canadian soul. Whether it’s a full-blown electric rocker on “Can’t Stop the Clock” for Christine Campbell and “Love & Insanity” for Mike Biggar, or acoustic grooves on tracks like “Standing On The Other Side”, “When The Lights Went Out” and “Through The Night” for folk-duo phenom Quote The Raven’s last two albums, Charlie is a stirring and poignant lyricist who just gets better with age.

A’Court has performed at national and international festivals like Stan Rogers Folk Festival (CAN), Mariposa Folk Festival (CAN), Harvest Music Festival (CAN), Woodford Folk Festival (AUS), Kerrville Folk Festival (USA) and has shared the stage with James Cotton, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, George Thorogood, Harry Manx, Martin Sexton, Delbert McClinton, UB40, Canned Heat, Colin James, Dan Aykroyd and Jimmie Vaughan, among countless others.

The show will begin at 7:30 pm but doors will open at 6:30 pm to avoid any lineups. A bar and concession will be available. The show will be two 45 min sets with a short intermission.