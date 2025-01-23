OPINION – Invictus Games are Coming to Vancouver/Whistler with a Valley Connection, And Many Don’t/Should Know What It’s About

Fraser Valley – NOTE – Gwen Settle was interviewed about the Invictus Games on chillTV and abbyTV on January 23, 2025.

I AM SHOCKED

I have been talking with a number of people about the upcoming Invictus Games which are being held in Vancouver/Whistler next month Feb 8-16. I am shocked at the number of people who don’t know what the Invictus Games are and their importance!

I guess a lot of people would compare the Games to the Olympics, but they are so much more.

For decades, military personnel have come back home broken – in body and/or in spirit – trying to reintegrate into civilian life. That’s not often possible due to the situations they have lived through. They feel lost. Cut off from their “other family”. Haunted by feelings of worthlessness because they can’t physically do the things they used to do.

The Invictus Games gives them hope. The competitors are serving military personnel and veterans, from various countries around the world, who are injured physically or mentally. Now they have a purpose. Once again they have a new uniform to be proud of, the bond and camaraderie of being part of a team and a purpose that challenges them. Many of them have never participated in the sport they are competing in, BUT they are not truly competing against others. They are competing against themselves!

They are gaining a new lease on life, self-confidence, self-worth and hope. This not only affects them – it affects their families, friends and communities as well.

The Invictus Games (started in 2014 by Prince Harry) is a biennial multinational adaptive sporting competition now involving 25 nations and over 500 competitors. With a focus on participation rather than the medals table, the Invictus Games celebrate personal bests and making it to the start line. Yes, I said the Start Line. It takes a great deal of courage and determination to take that first step.

This year we are privileged to have the Invictus Games in our backyard – Vancouver and Whistler. For the first time ever, there is a winter component to the Games!

Show up! Cheer them on – all the competitors! If, by showing our encouragement and support, we can help prevent one more suicide, then we need to do it.

I’ll be there. Will you?

Sincerely,

Gwen Settle

Abbotsford Resident and

Cold War Navy Veteran