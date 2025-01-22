TWU Athlete Recipient of the 2025 Athletes on Track Bursary

Langley – TWU Spartans congratulate Emmanuel Dan-Adokiene, who is a recipient of the 2025 Athletes on Track Bursary.

U SPORTS, in partnership with BlackNorth Initiative (BNI) and Sherrard Kuzz LLP, announced the recipients of the 2025 Athletes on Track Bursary today. In the program’s third year of operation, eight outstanding Black student-athletes within U SPORTS have been selected to receive this prestigious award.

The bursary program, supported by BNI and generous contributions from Scotia Wealth Management, Roots, Wheaton Precious Metal and Canada Basketball, provides a $5,000 award to each of the eight student-athletes. In addition to financial support, BNI will assign each recipient a dedicated mentor who will provide tailored guidance in crucial areas such as career development, public speaking, and personal growth.

“We are proud to support these talented student-athletes who excel both on and off the field,” says Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, Chief Executive Officer of BlackNorth Initiative. “This bursary program is about more than financial support, it’s about recognizing and nurturing the potential of these exceptional leaders. Congratulations to this year’s recipients; we are excited to witness the impact they will continue to make in their communities and beyond.”

To qualify for this opportunity, applicants must be Black (Afro-Caribbean, African Canadian, and/or racialized), currently enrolled in a Canadian university, and actively participating as a member of a U SPORTS varsity team. Financial need is also a key consideration in the selection process.