Healing Through Art: Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Supports Art Therapy for Youth in Abbotsford

Abbotsfsord – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation was proud to fund art therapy sessions for the Adolescent Day Treatment Program (ADTP) in Abbotsford, a critical initiative designed to foster healing and emotional well-being among youth.

Art therapy has emerged as an invaluable tool for creative treatment methods, allowing individuals—especially young people—to process their emotions naturally and creatively. It provides a safe space for expression, helping participants navigate the complexities of their feelings when they struggle to articulate them.

Kevin Bredeman, a mental health therapist at ADTP East, Foundry Abbotsford, expressed his gratitude for the Foundation’s generous support. “We are incredibly thankful for the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s commitment to our program”, he stated. “Thanks to their funding, we can provide consistent art therapy sessions that make a real difference in the lives of our youth…many of the participants take pride in the projects they have completed, showcasing their unique voices through their art.”

The partnership between the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation and the Adolescent Day Treatment Program reflects a shared commitment to supporting mental health initiatives that empower youth to thrive.

If you would like to support the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation in its mission to assist those struggling with mental health challenges, please contact Lakhbir Jassal at Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca or visit www.fvhcf.ca to learn more about our initiatives.