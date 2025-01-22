Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) Achieves Back-to-Back Million-Passenger Years

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford announced that Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) has surpassed the one million passenger mark for the second year in a row – a first in the airport’s history. This achievement, and the airport’s continual growth underscores YXX’s role as a key transportation hub and economic driver, supporting the rapidly expanding Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver regions while strengthening connections for residents and visitors alike.

The airport’s success in recent years can be attributed to several key factors, including its commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and a focus on affordability. YXX’s decision not to charge an Airport Improvement Fee has enabled airlines to expand capacity and offer lower fares, making air travel more accessible and affordable for Canadians. These efforts, along with support of its two national airline partners, WestJet and Flair Airlines, have driven significant increases in passenger demand.

“From our supportive airline partners to our hardworking staff and our vibrant aerospace community, this milestone is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved in making YXX a world-class facility,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “By keeping costs low, we’ve allowed our airline partners to deliver affordable flights, benefiting residents and visitors. This achievement highlights YXX’s strength as a key asset for our city, and our region and we look forward to its continued growth.”

Looking ahead to 2025, YXX is poised for further growth and achievement, with passenger forecasts already expected to exceed 2024 levels. Significant investments and development are on the horizon, including a $6 million modernization of terminal facilities and the construction of new hangars and a gas station on airport lands. The gas station project will include two fast food outlets and a convenience store, enhancing services for visitors and the airfield’s 2,000 employees. These improvements are funded through strategic partnerships and without taxation to Abbotsford residents.

YXX is home to a thriving aerospace community, bringing global opportunities to the City of Abbotsford, the province of British Columbia, and Canada as a whole. As one of Canada’s only Ultra-Low-Cost Airports, YXX is reinforcing its position as an international leader and a hub for world-class aviation.

For more information and to book air travel to or from YXX, visit www.abbotsfordairport.ca.

John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer – “Congratulations to the Abbotsford International Airport for once again exceeding the one million passenger milestone in 2024. With YXX’s commitment to air travel affordability and ease of use for guests, the partnership with WestJet will continue to grow in 2025 and beyond.”



Maciej Wilk, Flair Airlines Interim CEO – “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) on surpassing 1 million passengers flown in 2024—a remarkable milestone that underscores YXX’s growing importance to the Lower Mainland. At Flair, we’re thrilled to be part of this journey, affordably connecting more travellers with expanded direct flights from YXX to Edmonton and Calgary in 2025. Here’s to an exciting future, and we’re proud to support Abbotsford’s continued ascent as a perfect low-cost gateway to Metro Vancouver.”