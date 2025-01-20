Winter Art Classes at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – This winter, embrace your artistic side and discover a world of creativity at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre! Whether you’re an experienced artist or picking up a brush for the first time, the Centre’s engaging and inspiring art classes are the perfect way to warm up the colder months. With offerings for all skill levels and ages, there’s something for everyone to explore!

From painting and ceramics to dance and textile arts, the Centre’s diverse programs cater to a wide range of interests and abilities. Whether you’re an experienced artist looking to refine your craft or a beginner eager to explore a new hobby, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre has something special for you.

Begin your creative adventure with the numerous classes being offered this winter! From Layered Necklaces and Upcycle Old Jewelry where students can learn how to create their own stunning pieces of jewelry, to Soapstone Carving, you can learn where to start in the journey to becoming a master. Pine Needle Basket Weaving will teach you how to make a 6” basket in the traditional Indigenous art of basket weaving, while Awaken the Artistic Child Within will reignite the playful and fearless creativity in you while experimenting with different art forms.

Multi-Media Creations and How to Drawn & Sketch will guide students through the foundations for drawing and painting skills, where Wheel 1: Introduction to the Wheel and Wheel 3: Refining Your Skills on the Wheel are the perfect opportunity to learn how to create clay pieces on the wheel and then refine those skills. Soapstone Carving: Ladies Night and Family Paint Night make for the perfect night to spend with a partner or friend while doing art, and Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot will take you on a spectacular adventure.

If you’re looking for a creative outlet to practice your art, the Open Glass Studio, Open Clay Studio, and Life Drawing Open Studio offer a space to hone your skills in glass-bead making, drawing and painting, and practice on the wheel or hand-building. The Open Studios are non-instructional sessions and are perfect for anyone short on time with a desire to construct and create!

Designed to spark imagination and foster artistic growth, these classes offer a perfect opportunity to learn new skills, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and make this winter your most creative yet.